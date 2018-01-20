I Will Give My Final Prediction At The Weigh-In And Punish Saucedo – IBO Champion Game Boy

Emmanuel Tagoe, Ghana lone world boxing title holder with the IBO belt has exhibited a bit of his skills at a media workout on Friday afternoon at the Will Power Boxing Gym in James Town, Accra, and interacted with the pressmen after his training with WBC International Welterweight champion Fred Lawson who also has a fight in March.

“Am not under pressure to fight, I thank my management [Baby Jet Promotions] for putting this fight together, I will never disappoint them.

“I’m happy I will be fighting for the first time in a year. I was away from the ring because injury, but now I’m back. He said.

“I’m ready for Saucedo, I have prepared very well for this fight, I will be going all out on the day to defend the flag of Ghana.

“I will give my final prediction at the weigh-in. I will punish Saucedo, no matter what he will do he will go down, I’m fired up for action.