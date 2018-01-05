“Am Not Intimidated By The Fans” – Luis Juarez…Dogboe Confident Of Victory For Ghana

Luis Juarez of Mexico who fights Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe says he is not intimidated by the fans of boxing in Accra as he would face one man in the ring.

Speaking to yours truly after the weigh-in and final press conference he said the fans are not going to be a factor because he is going to fight one opponent and he came for a purpose.

The Kempinskpi Hotel was really a charged venue for the weigh-in that attracted the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union and the friends of Isaac Dogboe from Bukom who sang and drummed and dance to the admiration of all present including MC Alhaji Mohammed Amin Lamptey, the GBA president Peter Zwennes, the WBO vice president and boxing enthusiasts.

Isaac Dogboe weighed 121.6Ibs, while Juarez came in at 121.4Ibs, and expressed his readiness for the fight.

He said, “I’m happy to be in Ghana, I’m ready for the fight on Saturday night, everybody should come and witnessed a good fight.” The fast boxer has fought 25 times, losing five and knocking out 15 of his opponents.

The confident undefeated Dogboe who has won all 17 fights with 11 KOs said Juarez will leave Ghana empty-handed, “I thank Juarez and his team for accepting this fight. Juarez entered Ghana safely and we welcomed him, but he will be leaving Ghana empty-handed.

“All my fans should come to the Bukom Boxing Arena and I will surely make them happy” he added.

Dogboe-Juarez will be fighting for the interim WBO World super bantamweight belt. The winner will face full champion, Jesse Magdaleno.

Some rising boxers have been lined up for the undercards in the event being promoted by Rising Star Africa, with support from some companies.

The fight will be staged at the 4000-seater Bukom Boxing Arena, and the rates are GHC 30 (popular stand), GHC 100 (VIP) and GHC 300 (VVIP).