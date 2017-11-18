Boakye-Yiadom Scores Four In Red Star Belgrade Win

Black Stars striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom announced his credentials as a clinical finisher by scoring four goals today.

The Chelsea target netted a double brace in Red Star Belgrade's 6-1 over Rad Beograd in the Serbian top-flight.

His first goal was in the 20th minute when he converted a spot kick to give Red Star a 2-0 lead after Aleksandar Pesic's opener on four minutes.

Six minutes later, the Ghana international connected home his second of the afternoon to make it three-nil.

Aleksandar Lutovac pulled one back for the visitors after 41 minutes but Pesic scored to restore Red Star's three-goal lead.

But Boakye popped up again with his hat-trick on 63 minutes and registered his fourth goal in the 84th minute.

My double brace today dedicated to our club legend Rajko MitiÄ‡. The unveiling of his statue this week outside the stadium is truly befitting. #FKCZ pic.twitter.com/IcfNgT4QMF — R. Boakye-Yiadom (@Boakye_Yiadom9) November 18, 2017

According to reports in England, Chelsea are keen on signing Yiadom, who has bagged over 35 goals this year for both club and country.

Boakye is seen as a perfect back-up for Alvaro Morata, with Michy Batshuayi nearing the exit at Stamford Bridge.

He has been on Conte's radar for the past five years after his brief spell at Italian giants Juventus.

Last month, the Blues boss instructed scouts to watch Boakye when Red Star Belgrade took on Arsenal in the Europa League.