Mohammed Polo Is Hearts of Oak All Time Best Player - Sam Johnson

Ex-Ghana international and Hearts of Oak defender Sam Johnson has rated Mohammed Ahmed 'Polo' as Hearts of Oak's all-time best player in the club's history.

Sam Johnson 'Foyoo', who played for Hearts of Oak between 1991 and 1996, strongly believes that despite the club boasting of many great players in their history, the 'Dribbling Magician' Polo rates above all.

'... I choose Mohammed Polo from the players I have seen playing', Sam Johnson told Takoradi-based Empire FM.

'All the big ones that come before Polo, I don't know them and I've never seen them playing before', he added.

Johnson believes that Polo was a special character and a unique architect on the football field and will also see him as second to none.

'You know I played together with Polo, and even when he was old, we know when we are playing we play 10 against 11, but as soon as Polo gets the ball, you are playing maybe 13 against 11.

'That is the difference between Polo and every other player I know,' he noted.

Polo is described as one of the greatest footballers in the history of Ghana with former Black Stars skipper Abedi Pele once touting him as the best ever.