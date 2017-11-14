REVEALED: Steve Polack Pocketed $5000 For Guiding Kotoko To Win FA Cup

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack will be the subject of envy for many coaches on the local scene after he pocketed $5000 for guiding the club to win the 2017 FA Cup trophy.

The Finnish trainer was dashed the mouth-watering sum by the Board Chairman of the club Dr Kwame Kyei for guiding the side to achieve the historic feat.

Polack guided the Porcupine Warriors to hand their bitterest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak a 3-1 humiliating defeat at the Tamale Sports Stadium to lift the trophy for a record 9th time.

Several reports popped up in the local media that trainer was ignored by the top hierarchy of the club when they rewarded each player in the playing body with a $1000 for the wonderful achievement.

But deep throat sources in the club's management have disclosed to Ghanasoccernet.com that the former King Faisal and Berekum Chelsea manager was dashed five times the amount given to the players.

It is unclear whether Polack will be the Porcupine Warriors next season as the club is still in contract talks with him but the leadership believe he has done a great job worthy of the $5000 reward given him.

Despite Kotoko's poor how in the Ghana Premier League this season which saw them finish in 5th place, the flamboyant style of winning the FA Cup has taken away a heavy load of pressure from the playing body and the technical team.

Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in next year's CAF Confederation Cup competition following their FA Cup triumph.

