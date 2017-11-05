modernghana logo

5 hours ago | Sports News

Black Stars Defender Idolises Sulley Muntari

Ghanasoccernet.com
Black Stars defender, Abass Mohammed has disclosed his admiration for former AC Milan midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari.

The defender who made his debut for the Black Stars in an international friendly match against Saudi Arabia made this known when he spoke to Ghanasoccernet.

"Sulley is my idol. I love him and admire him and I always try to play like him.

"I have never met him (Sulley) before but anyone who knows me tells me I play like him and that makes me happy.

"I like him and I watch him and learn. When I was young, anytime I watched the Black Stars play, I just watch Sulley. I've never seen him joking on the field before and that is the character I want to become," he added.

