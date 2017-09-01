TOP STORIES
"Two wronges exposes the very sick and envious retaliator"By: M. AHIABLE
Fetu Afahye Boxing Bonanza At London Bridge, Cape Coast…'Rescuing The Perishing’
The historic town of Cape Coast will witness classic boxing at its best on Saturday September 2, 2017 when welterweight boxers Justice Addy and Raphael Kwamena King fight for the national championship title belt at the London Bridge.
The programme is to highlight this year’s Fetu Afahye festival with a boxing bonanza, and it is being presented by some of the best up and coming boxers..
Addy, 14-3-1, starts as a favourite against King, whose record of nine wins, one loss and one draw is a clear underdog in the main bout of the special Afahye bill dubbed, "Rescue the Perishing".
The bill, being promoted by Mr Twintoh Walker’s Walker King Promotions of Cape Coast, is expected to attract a large crowd as part of activities marking this year’s Oguaa Fetu Afahye Festival.
The side attraction of the packed bill will be an amateur clash between Accra and Cape Coast boxers, featuring a lightweight contest between Richman Ashiltey and Enock Lamptey, Solomon Martey versus Emmanuel Otoo in a bantamweight division and a super middleweight clash involving Eliasu Salley and Odartey Lamptey.
Other amateur fights will see Mark Arthur locking horns with Yusif Seidu, Mohammed Addo will slug it out with Abdellah Zakari, Ahmed Abdullai challenges Felix Amesedzie, while Stephen Amartey Quaye fights Ernest Ampah.
The match-ups will see boxers from the two regions competing for the bragging rights to spice up the Afahye festivities.
Walker King Promotions has also lined up some juicy juvenile pairings between Joseph Okoe Mensah and Caleb Dadzie, Emmanuel Mawuli against Emmanuel Clottey, Ebenezer Ankrah versus Cann Neequaye, William Laryea versus Gabriel Ashie and Wisdom Barnor versus Joseph Commey as part of the rich package to give patrons their monies’ worth.
