Ronaldo outright second on all-time list of international scorers
Cristiano Ronaldo has moved clear of Sándor Kocsis in second place in the list of Europe's all-time leading marksmen.
The Real Madrid forward struck Portugal's opener in tonight's European Qualifier against the Faroe Islands, taking him to 76 for his country and ahead of Kocsis, and Ronaldo then completed a hat-trick. His tally of 78 is even one ahead of Pelé's career total for Brazil, putting Ronaldo joint fifth on the world list.
The 32-year-old still has a little way to go to catch Ferenc Puskás's European record of 84 goals, but if he continues at this rate with a joint-record 14 in this qualifying campaign alone then there is every chance he will. Ali Daei scored 109 times for Iran, the world record.
Europe's all-time top international goalscorers
Ferenc Puskás (Hungary & Spain) – 84 goals in 89 appearances
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 78 in 146
Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75 in 68
Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71 in 137
Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68 in 62
Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) – 68 in 146
Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – 62 in 116
Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59 in 68
David Villa (Spain) – 59 in 97
Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55 in 91
Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55 in 102
Wayne Rooney (England) – 53 in 117
Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52 in 38
Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52 in 112
Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51 in 72
Hakan Sükür (Turkey) – 51 in 112
Thierry Henry (France) – 51 in 123
Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50 in 102
