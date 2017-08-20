TOP STORIES
"He,who is not a saint is a sinner"By: Titus, Hermanus
Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu apologises after 'Black Stars B' bombed out of CHAN qualification
Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu has apologised over his side's failure to qualify for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be played in Kenya.
Burkina Faso pulled off a shock 2-1 win over Ghana on Sunday to qualify for the African Nations Championship (CHAN), the tournament for home-based footballers.
Ghana, who drew the first leg 2-2, failed to make the most of home advantage in Kumasi, suffering defeat to Burkina Faso in front of their own fans.
The hosts were rocked by Burkinabe goals from Mohammed Sylla and Herman Nikiema inside 30 minutes at the Baba Yaro Stadium.
Felix Addo pulled one goal back for Ghana just before the hour, but could not find the second goal they desperately needed to force a penalty shootout.
'We have to start by saying that we are sorry for disappointing the very fans that has being behind this team all this while but what else can we say," Konadu said in the post press conference.
"The boys did their best and we guided them to how to be victorious, but unfortunately for us that couldn't happen.
'The boys are all down, so the mood in camp is not good but we think that it is football, we did whatever we had to do in order to reverse the scoreline but we couldn't.'
Burkina Faso qualified 4-3 on aggregate and will join 15 other countries at the biennial tournament, which Kenya will host from January 12 to February 4.
