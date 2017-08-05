TOP STORIES
Sulley Muntari accuses national youth team coaches of taking bribe from players
Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has accused national youth team coaches of demanding money from players before handing them call ups.
According to the former Inter Milan enforcer, most young players have to pay their way through to get selected into the national teams which is making our youth development a big problem.
'Ghana has raw and amazing talents but then most of them have to pay their way through to up there. But when I was picked to go national U-17, I didn't pay for one penny at that time, so I was just picked because they liked the way I played," Muntari told Football Legends Night Show on GHONE TV.
'So we should go back to how it was back then and not about who you know but it's your talent that will make you move forward and that is what we can do to bring the generation up. Look at the players that have played at the youthful level in the past, we don't have them anymore and that kind of hunger anymore. So we should focus on our youth because there are lots of talents Academy's in Ghana but you don't see in the national team."
'I think the journalist together with the FA should work hard to find a solution to this problem and help the nations. Because most Ghanaians are not happy with what they are seeing compared to players like Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston, Sammy Kuffour, Abedi Pele and Augustine Arhinful…,' Muntari said.
