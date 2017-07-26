TOP STORIES
Inter Milan to decide on Alfred Duncan’s deal this week
Inter Milan will meet Sassuolo with an offer for their Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan who has been on consideration throughout the summer.
Coincidentally Duncan started out at Inter Milan but was fizzled out to Sassuolo on the cheap where has been moulded into one of the hard working midfielders in the Serie A.
Reports in the Italian media has it that Bayern's Renato Sanches has also been considered by Inter but will come at quite a cost while Duncan is proven and knows the Italian league.
The club is expected to slap in an offer for the Ghana international with a view of closing the deal as soon as possible.
