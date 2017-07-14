modernghana logo

Ex-Parma striker Hernan Crespo: Solomon Nyantakyi did not have a positive attitude

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Argentina international and Parma's next executive vice president, Hernan Crespo, has revealed Solomon Nyantakyi, who confessed to killing mother and sister, ''did not have a positive attitude''

According to Crespo, who played eight seasons for the Italian club, the talented footballer was not committed despite being touted as one of the rising stars in Italian football.

Nyantakyi, touted as one of the rising stars in Italian football as he flourished in the youth system of Parma winning several titles with them,  is in the grips of police after he confessed to the murder of his mother and 11-year-old sister.

The talented footballer admitted to the crime on Wednesday after being stopped by police at Milan train station, having fled his home upon killing his mother Nfum Patience, 43, and sister, Magdalene Nyantakyi on Tuesday night.

"It was a complicated type. A phenomenon, but I did not see it so much higher than the others'' Crespo told Gazzetta dello Sport

''He was under contract, earned two thousand euros a month, but he was inconsistent, he did not commit, he did not have a positive attitude.''

''Executives and I left him out after I had played some twenty games, I knew he was visiting strange people near the station, who was going to sell fake goods, in short, a guy who was not simple. ''

''Bankruptcy had disappeared from the locker room, but nobody ever knew who had been ... Anyway, when I knew of the double murder, it was a choke for me. He was a hard guy, but even killed his mother and sister ... ".

