By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Richmond Boakye dedicates all FIVE Europa League goals to Asante Kotoko
In-form Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has dedicated his five goals and one assist in the Europa League qualifiers to victims of the Asante Kotoko tragic bus accident.
The Ghana international scored again last night in the 1-1 draw at Irtysh Pavlodar in Kazakhstan in the second qualifying round first leg to take his tally to five goals in three matches.
Kotoko's team bus was involved in an accident and the pouring of tributes and support from football and beyond has been immense.
The 24-year Tweeted: ''All my 5 goals plus one assist in the @EuropaLeague dedicated to @AsanteKotoko_SC. My thoughts & prayers with everyone involved. #Kotoko''.
Boakye and his Red Star Belgrade team mates are awaiting the outcome of Friday's Europa League third round draw which could pair them against, possibly, Everton, AC Milan or Zenit St Petersburg.
All my 5 goals plus one assist in the @EuropaLeague dedicated to @AsanteKotoko_SC . My thoughts & prayers with everyone involved. #Kotoko pic.twitter.com/Ut2SOSTwcn
— R. Boakye-Yiadom (@Boakye_Yiadom9) July 14, 2017
