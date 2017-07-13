TOP STORIES
Ex-Parma coach Roberto Donadoni reveals Ghanaian murder suspect Solomon Nyantakyi is 'quiet and taciturn"
Former Parma coach has revealed murder suspect Solomon Nyantakyi was 'quiet and taciturn" .
The Ghanaian, 21, is in the grips of the law after he murdered his mother, 42, and sister 11, in cold blood.
Nyantakyi is believed to be suffering from depression, admitted to the crime on Wednesday after being stopped by police at Milan train station, having fled his home upon killing his mother Nfum Patience, 43, and sister, Magdalene Nyantakyi on Tuesday night.
And former Parma coach Roberto Donadoni has revealed the Ghanaian was calm and quiet.
"I remember Solomon, he trained with us at Parma and I had him on the bench more than once during Serie A games. I remember he was very calm, even taciturn. If it really was him who did this, I can't think what went through his mind."
Nyantakyi made 44 appearances for Parma's Primavera side but was released when the club went bankrupt in 2015.
He joined Serie D side Imolese last summer after a spell with Tuttocuio's youth side, but he was let go after just one season having reportedly fallen in "with a bad crowd," according to Richardson.
