Fernando Torres extends Atletico contract

Wires
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres has signed a one-year contract keeping him in the Spanish capital through to June 2018, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

“I’m delighted to stay here for another year,” the 33-year-old Torres, who joined Atletico aged 11 and has made 294 appearances for them, told the club website.

After making his first-team debut in 2001, the striker went on to become captain before joining Liverpool in 2007.

Spells with Chelsea and AC Milan followed before the twice European Championship and 2010 World Cup winner returned to Atletico in 2015.

