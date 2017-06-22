TOP STORIES
Fresh King Kong Holds Media Workout At Seconds Out Gym
Former three-time world champion, Joseph ‘King Kong’ Agbeko (31-5, 23 KO’s) accommodated the sports media at a special workout session at the Seconds Out Boxing Gym in Accra on Wednesday ahead of his big tight against Kenya’s Nick Otieno (31-11, 13 KO’s) on June 30th battle.
Agbeko will clash with Otieno for the vacant IBF international super bantamweight belt at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
Agbeko had 10 minutes heavy bag workout and 15 minutes mitt workout with his trainer Ofori Asare. He was joined by some of the undecard boxers which include, Bastie Samir, George Ashie, Felix Ajom, Michael Dodoo and Patrick Allotey.
After Agbeko’s workout he spoke to the media:
“I have been in the gym working hard with my trainer (Ofori Asare) to make sure that we get back on top.
“Joseph Agbeko and Fresh King Entertainment have a dream and we are working towards it gradually. It is not just Agbeko’s life in the ring as a champion but we want to build a legacy.
“Nick Otieno is a great fighter, an Olympian he is the current WBO Pan African champion. He is very experience and we both happened to win against our last opponent (Haji Juma) and that shows that regardless me being a former world champion we are on the same level. So it is a guarantee that it is going to be a great fight, it will be a tough fight and an exciting one and I’m ready for him.”
The card is been put together by Fresh King Entertainment.
