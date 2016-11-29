Kotoko newboy Prince Acquah describes 'Super Clash' derby as normal game

Asante Kotoko new boy Prince Acquah has labelled the Ghana derbry as normal after making his debut on Sunday.

Acquah played the entire duration for the Porcupine Warriors against the Phobians in the semi-final of the G6 tournament.

The former Heart of Lions midfielder was named man of the match in the crunch fixture.

But he missed the last penalty for Asante Kotoko to help the Phobians secure a place in the final of the tournament.

"Even though I'm a new member in the Asante Kotoko team and unknown by most people but I have been in the top flight for quite sometime now so it was normal playing in the derby," Acquah said.

"The tension and hype around the derby is something that make it a bit difficult but it was normal."

By Nuhu Adams



