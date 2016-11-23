Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 23 November 2016 13:40 CET

Big blow to Ivory Coast as Gervinho is ruled out of 2017 Afcon

Ghana's West African neighbours Ivory Coast have suffered a massive blow ahead of the 2017 Afcon as influential winger Gervinho has been ruled out of the tournament.

The former Arsenal star ruptured his cruciate knee ligament and is set to spend six-months on the sidelines after undegoing successful surgery.

The Elephants of Ivory Coast will therefore head to Gabon for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) without him, a development the country's football federation regrets.

'The operation was successful but his recovery will be between four to six months which means he is out of the Nations Cup,' an Ivorian Football federation statement said.

The former Arsenal and Roma forward was hurt during training with his Chinese club Hebei Fortune last month but only underwent surgery in Paris last week.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

You will not be punished for your anger, you will be punished by your anger.
By: Skipper Young
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img