President John Mahama commissions new ultra-modern boxing arena

The President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has officially commissioned the first boxing arena to be built in Ghana.

The unveiling of the ultra-modern edifice came off on Tuesday - as the top hierarchy of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which includes Ado Coker, Harry Zakkuor were all present, in attendance also was the Sports Minister and current member of Parliament for Odododiodio constituency Nii Lante Vanderpuije.

The project was funded by Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in partnership with Polish company, Trust Sports Emporium Limited.

According to President Mahama, his government has fulfilled the promise he made to the people of Bukom in 2012.

'When I appointed Ernest Thompson as Director General of SSNIT, he called on me at the office to discuss with me his vision in taking SSNIT to the next level,' the President said.

'In our discussion, I disclosed to him two things that I wanted him to take into consideration. One of them was to build a boxing arena and gym in fulfilment of my promise to the people of Bukom during 2012 campaign so that we can develop boxing talents in the Bukom area.'

The President also noted that the people of Bukom deserved the edifice because all the world champions that the country has produced hailed from Bukom.

The newly built arena has an official seating capacity of 4.000 which is contrary to the earlier media report of 7,000.

The open air edifice has other facilities such as Sports Hall, Aerobic centre, Olympic size Swimming Pool and Conference Hall.

