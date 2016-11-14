Trust Sports Emporium set For grand opening

The Bukom Boxing Arena is due for commissioning on Tuesday November 15, 2016 at the National Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

The Arena which is the first of its kind in West Africa comes as a breathe of fresh air for boxing loving fans who feels the sport is left to its own devices and also to ease the pressure on the Accra sports stadium which has been hosting boxing events.

This development is part of governments initiative to promote and diversify sports in the country and is under the supervision of European Transportation Consultancy Polska (ETC Polska).The Emporium upon completion will have plus the main boxing arena, a basketball court, volleyball court and swimming pool.

“We try to deliver the international standard facility,” the president of ETC Polska, Yatzek Sholterla said. “There is a room for us to deliver something good and actually benefit from doing good because we are a commercial venture and we hope that what we are doing here is not only going to be for the society but it will also be very good for commercialisation of sports in Ghana”

On the night of outdooring the Boxing Arena dubbed “Honor and Glory”, will witness fights in six divisions. National Light Weight championship, Bantamweight, Super Bantamweight, Super Welterweight, Featherweight and Super Featherweight.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/ Moses Yeboah