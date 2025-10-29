Quick guide to the teams in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages

The draw for the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup group stages will take place in Johannesburg on Monday, 3 November, when the 16 teams remaining in the competition will learn their fate.

Ahead of that draw, which begins at 13h00 local time (11h00 GMT), we take a brief look at the clubs who will be present in this year’s group stages.

AL MASRY (EGYPT)

Al Masry reached the quarter-finals in their last three appearances in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup — in 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2024-25 — but got no further. Before that, they made the semi-finals in 2018 but lost to AS Vita Club from DR Congo. They beat Libya’s Al-Ittihad in the last round to reach the group stage. They have yet to lift a continental trophy.

AS OTOHÔ (CONGO)

AS Otohô reached the group stages in their first two appearances in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup but went no further, before being ousted in the second round by Mozambique’s Black Bulls in 2024-25. They faced opposition from that country again this year, but defeated Ferroviário Maputo to advance.

AZAM (TANZANIA)

Azam have been regulars in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup over the years but have reached the group stages for the first time this year. They defeated Zanzibar’s KMKM 9-0 on aggregate to progress, having seen off El Merreikh Bentiu from South Sudan in the first round.

CR BELOUIZDAD (ALGERIA)

CR Belouizdad are competing in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup for the first time since 2019-20, but have had five campaigns in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League since then and possess vast experience of continental football. They have not appeared in the group stages of this competition before and are still seeking their first continental title.

DJOLIBA (MALI)

Djoliba have been regulars in African club competition over several years but are appearing in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup for the first time since 2022-23. They were finalists in this competition in 2012 but lost to AC Leopards of Congo 3-4 on aggregate — the closest they have come to lifting a continental trophy.

KAIZER CHIEFS (SOUTH AFRICA)

Kaizer Chiefs are in the group stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in their history but were finalists in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League in 2021 and past winners of the CAF Cup Winners’ Cup in 2001. They remain the most successful club in South African football history by trophies won.

MANIEMA UNION (DR CONGO)

Maniema Union are appearing in the group stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup for the first time but did make the pool stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League last season and will build on that experience. They needed penalties to see off Eswatini side Royal Leopard in the last round after the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate.

NAIROBI UNITED (KENYA)

Nairobi United entered the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup as Kenyan Cup winners and have now qualified for the group stages in their debut season in the competition. They edged Tunisian side Étoile Sportive du Sahel 7-6 on penalties after their tie finished 2-2.

OLYMPIC CLUB SAFI (MOROCCO)

One of Morocco’s oldest clubs, having been founded in 1921, Olympic Club Safi booked their place in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup for the first time by winning the Throne Cup. They edged Stade Tunisien 3-2 on aggregate in the last round to book a group-stage place on debut in this competition.

SAN PEDRO (CÔTE D’IVOIRE)

San Pedro reached the group stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup in the 2019-20 season but did not win a game (D3 L3) and will be hoping for much better this time round. They beat Benin side Coton FC 4-1 on aggregate in the previous round.

SINGIDA BLACK STARS (TANZANIA)

The club from Mtibwa in Tanzania are in the group stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup for the first time and warmed up by winning the 2025 Kagame Interclub Cup, a CECAFA regional competition. They beat Flambeau du Centre from Burundi 4-2 on aggregate in the last round.

STELLENBOSCH FC (SOUTH AFRICA)

Stellenbosch FC reached the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup last season while on debut in the competition but narrowly lost to Simba SC from Tanzania. They are back in the group stages again this year and will hope to go one better than in their maiden campaign.

USM ALGER (ALGERIA)

USM Alger were winners of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup in the 2022-23 season when they defeated Young Africans in the decider. They also won the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup that year. The club has a rich heritage in African football, reaching the semi-finals of this competition in 2023-24 and the quarter-finals in 2024-25.

WYDAD CASABLANCA (MOROCCO)

A club steeped in history, Wydad are three-time TotalEnergies CAF Champions League winners, most recently in 2021-22, and also claimed the CAF Cup Winners’ Cup in 2002. But they are yet to lift the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup and appear in the group stages for just the second time, though this is only their fifth participation, having spent much of the last decade in the Champions League.

ZAMALEK (EGYPT)

One of the continent’s leading clubs and two-time winners of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, most recently in 2023-24, Zamalek are among the favourites for any competition they enter. They are also five-time winners of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and won the CAF Cup Winners’ Cup in 2000, along with five TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup titles.

ZESCO UNITED (ZAMBIA)

ZESCO United will make a third appearance in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup group stages after 2017 and 2019. They made the quarter-finals eight years ago, which is the furthest they have been in the competition. They reached the pool stages this year with a roller-coaster 5-4 aggregate win over Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana.