Real Zaragoza sign Ghanaian midfielder Yussif Saidu until 2030

Spanish side Real Zaragoza have officially confirmed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Yussif Saidu following his remarkable start to the season.

The 20-year-old, who initially joined the Segunda División club on loan from Dansoman XI Wise, has earned a five-year permanent deal after a series of impressive performances.

Saidu spent last season with Zaragoza’s youth team and their affiliate side Deportivo Aragón, before breaking into the senior squad towards the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

His steady progress continued during pre-season, where his consistency and maturity caught the attention of the club’s technical team. So far, he has made eight appearances in the ongoing campaign.

In a statement confirming the move, Real Zaragoza said:

“Yussif Saidu has now committed to Real Zaragoza for the remainder of this season and four more years. The club congratulates him on this important step in his career. We’re still together, Saidu!” the club said in a statement confirming the deal.