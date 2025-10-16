India set to host 2030 centenary Commonwealth Games

India is set to host the centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030 - the second time in 20 years that the event will have been held in the world's most populous nation.

The city of Ahmedabad in the west of the country has been chosen ahead of Abuja in Nigeria by an evaluation commission from governing body Commonwealth Sport.

And the decision to hold the Games there in five years time is now expected to be ratified at the organisation's general assembly in Glasgow on 26 November.

Ahmedabad can boast the Narendra Modi Stadium - the largest in the world, with a capacity of 132,000 - which hosted the Cricket World Cup final in 2023.

The city has a population in excess of five million people, and has even been suggested as a potential bidder to host a future Olympic Games.

"We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth," said Dr. P T Usha, president of Commonwealth Games Association India.

The Games first visited India in 2010 when Delhi hosted.

It is the second time Abuja has missed out on staging the Commonwealths, having been overlooked for the 2014 edition in favour of Glasgow.

And it also means Africa's wait to hold the event for a first time will continue.

The news looks set to end fears that Glasgow 2026 might be the last-ever Games, with Scotland's largest city having stepped in after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew for financial reasons.

That came after Birmingham took on the 2022 event after the South African city of Durban pulled out.

However, a reimagined format - with fewer sports, athletes and venues - has lessened the cost and enticed India, Nigeria and a handful of other countries to make their pitch to welcome the 74 Commonwealth Sport nations and territories.

A Commonwealth Sport statement said they "assessed candidate cities against a wide range of criteria“ and have “agreed to develop a strategy for supporting Nigeria's hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034."

Meanwhile, Glasgow 2026 chair George Black said the news “marks a significant milestone”. He added that they “stand ready to create a powerful bond between Scotland and India that will be the bridge to the Games of the future”.

The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.