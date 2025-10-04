ModernGhana logo
Thomas Franks lauds Mohammed Kudus' after scoring in Tottenham's win at Leeds United

SAT, 04 OCT 2025

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has hailed Mohammed Kudus after the Ghanaian midfielder opened his goal account for the club in Spurs’ 2-1 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road.

Kudus, who joined Tottenham in the summer from West Ham United in a £55 million deal, was instrumental in ending Leeds’ 23-game unbeaten home run on Saturday afternoon.

"It was about time, wasn't it? We've got big expectations," said manager Thomas Frank after the game.

"I'm so happy for Mo - he needed that goal. He's been our best offensive player so far. You just see, he looked a little bit more fluid."

The 24-year-old midfielder provided the assist for Mathys Tel’s opener before finding the bottom corner himself to seal the win, restoring Spurs’ lead after Noah Okafor had equalised for the hosts.

Kudus has now been directly involved in four goals this season and will shift his focus to international duty with Ghana, as the Black Stars prepare to face the Central African Republic and Comoros in their final round of 2026 World Cup qualifiers later this month.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
