Prosper Narteh Ogum lauds Black Starlets determination despite WAFU B final loss to Ivory Coast

Black Starlets head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has lauded his players for their resilience and fighting spirit despite narrowly missing out on the WAFU B U-17 Championship title.

After a slow start to the tournament, Ghana’s U-17 side bounced back strongly to reach the final, edging out arch-rivals Nigeria in the semifinals.

In the final against host nation Ivory Coast at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium, the Starlets battled to a goalless draw in regulation time but lost 4-3 in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Speaking after the game, Ogum expressed pride in his young charges, applauding their commitment and progress throughout the competition.

“These boys have shown great character and determination," Ogum said after the game.

"To reach the final and qualify for the AFCON after such a long time is a step in the right direction.

"We will continue to build and prepare them well for the challenge in Morocco," he added.

Despite the heartbreak, Ghana’s campaign ended on a positive note as the team secured qualification for the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, set to be staged in Morocco.