ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alidu Seidu reflects on emotional return after ACL setback

Football News Alidu Seidu reflects on emotional return after ACL setback
SAT, 27 SEP 2025

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has described his long-awaited return to competitive football as both “crazy” and emotional, after nearly a year on the sidelines with injury.

The 25-year-old spent 250 days out of action following a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) setback, which forced him to miss 24 matches for French Ligue 1 side Rennes and kept him out of Ghana’s national team.

Seidu finally made his comeback in Rennes’ 4-0 defeat to Lorient. Despite the heavy loss, the versatile defender said the real triumph was stepping back onto the pitch again.

“The moment I stepped on the pitch, I was so happy. The ACL was my biggest and longest injury. Coming back was crazy and weird at the same time, but I was just waiting for this day,” he told Flashscore.com.

Since returning, Seidu has quickly found his rhythm. He featured against Lyon before producing a man-of-the-match performance against Nantes, where he provided an assist and showed the intensity that once made him a key figure for Rennes.

With his confidence restored, Seidu is already setting new targets for the season.

“My goal is to get a lot of minutes, to give everything so Rennes can qualify for Europe. I’m convinced this season we can do good things,” he added.

His recovery also comes as a major boost for Ghana, with the Black Stars preparing for crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

9 hours ago

US Lifts Visa Restrictions on Ghana, Restores Five-Year Multiple Entry Privileges US Lifts Visa Restrictions on Ghana, Restores Five-Year Multiple Entry Privilege...

11 hours ago

Oti Regional Minister denies role in award of school feeding contracts Oti Regional Minister denies role in award of school feeding contracts

11 hours ago

The protest left burnt-out cars strewn across the streets of Madagascars capital. By RIJASOLO (AFP) Madagascar energy minister sacked amid protests over power cuts

11 hours ago

Parents unhappy with overloaded SHS admission prospectus Parents unhappy with overloaded SHS admission prospectus

11 hours ago

Ghanaian marriage counselor and life coach, Counselor Kweku Adumatta ‘Marriage will only stand if you marry as a virgin to keep the covenant’ – Couns...

11 hours ago

Don’t pay for SHS placement – GES tells parents Don’t pay for SHS placement – GES tells parents

11 hours ago

Man who fired gun shots during fire outbreak at Madina Redco granted GH¢100,000 bail Man who fired gun shots during fire outbreak at Madina Redco granted GH¢100,000 ...

11 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong Ken Agyapong’s temperament is ‘positive aggression’ — Charles Bissue

12 hours ago

Railway Workers Union suspends strike after NLC intervention Railway Workers Union suspends strike after NLC intervention

13 hours ago

AP / Seth Wenig Ghana accused of dumping West African migrants deported from US in Togo

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line