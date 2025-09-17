Harry Kane scores twice to ruin Chelsea's Champions League return

England striker Harry Kane exploited error-prone Chelsea to score twice in Bayern Munich's 3-1 Champions League win.

Kane, 32, won and scored and penalty before sealing victory in the second half through a curled shot after a Malo Gusto mistake.

Earlier, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah scored an own goal, while a returning Cole Palmer had placed a shot into the top corner to pull one back on his 100th appearance in all competitions for the west Londoners.

There were warnings in the second half as Michael Olise and Kane missed good chances when Chelsea - back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2022-23 season - were chasing an equaliser.

Ultimately, Gusto's misplaced pass led to Kane's curled shot in the 63rd minute that ended the match as a contest.

It was one of a number of defensive mistakes, including the visitors switching off at a drop-ball situation before Chalobah's own goal and midfielder Moises Caicedo bringing Kane down in the box.

Chelsea squandered a positive start, missing early chances through Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Palmer also had a late goal ruled out for a narrow offside.

The Blues were ultimately out-thought by a more streetwise and experienced Bayern side, who have won their opening Champions League match for the 22nd season in a row.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, 39, played his 151st match in the Champions League. By contrast, Chelsea's entire 24-man squad had made only 117 appearances at this level before kick-off.

The west Londoners next welcome Benfica in the Champions League, which could see Jose Mourinho return to Stamford Bridge, with the Portuguese expected to be appointed manager this week.