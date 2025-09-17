ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Harry Kane scores twice to ruin Chelsea's Champions League return

By BBC
Football News Harry Kane scores twice to ruin Chelseas Champions League return
WED, 17 SEP 2025

England striker Harry Kane exploited error-prone Chelsea to score twice in Bayern Munich's 3-1 Champions League win.

Kane, 32, won and scored and penalty before sealing victory in the second half through a curled shot after a Malo Gusto mistake.

Earlier, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah scored an own goal, while a returning Cole Palmer had placed a shot into the top corner to pull one back on his 100th appearance in all competitions for the west Londoners.

There were warnings in the second half as Michael Olise and Kane missed good chances when Chelsea - back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2022-23 season - were chasing an equaliser.

Ultimately, Gusto's misplaced pass led to Kane's curled shot in the 63rd minute that ended the match as a contest.

It was one of a number of defensive mistakes, including the visitors switching off at a drop-ball situation before Chalobah's own goal and midfielder Moises Caicedo bringing Kane down in the box.

Chelsea squandered a positive start, missing early chances through Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Palmer also had a late goal ruled out for a narrow offside.

The Blues were ultimately out-thought by a more streetwise and experienced Bayern side, who have won their opening Champions League match for the 22nd season in a row.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, 39, played his 151st match in the Champions League. By contrast, Chelsea's entire 24-man squad had made only 117 appearances at this level before kick-off.

The west Londoners next welcome Benfica in the Champions League, which could see Jose Mourinho return to Stamford Bridge, with the Portuguese expected to be appointed manager this week.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Inflation expected to drop between 6 to 10 by the end of 2025 — BoG Inflation expected to drop between 6 to 10 by the end of 2025 — BoG

4 hours ago

Former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo 'Mahama has no power to remove me as Supreme Court Judge' — Torkornoo files judi...

4 hours ago

Three arraigned before court for sanitation offences in Kasoa Three arraigned before court for sanitation offences in Kasoa

4 hours ago

Uncle, accomplice jailed 15years each for defiling 13-year-old girl at Akuse Uncle, accomplice jailed 15years each for defiling 13-year-old girl at Akuse 

4 hours ago

Kwaku Bonsam at the Manhyia palace on Monday Kwaku Bonsam steals show at Manhyia

4 hours ago

Tema-Mpakadan passenger rail services to begin on October 1 Tema-Mpakadan passenger rail services to begin on October 1

4 hours ago

National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia 'Your time will come' — Asiedu Nketia assures NDC members seeking govt appointme...

5 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance on September 18 Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 18

5 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama BoG lowers policy rate to 21.5% 

5 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu If money can win elections, NPP would have won 2024 polls — Solomon Owusu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line