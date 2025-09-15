2025 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: Black Starlets wrap up preparations ahead of tournament

The Black Starlets have completed their final training session as they gear up for the 2025 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship in Côte d’Ivoire.

The team held its last workout on Sunday at the University of Ghana Stadium Annex, putting finishing touches to their game plan before departing Accra today, September 15.

Led by head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, the Starlets have spent the past four weeks in camp preparing for the competition, which also serves as qualifiers for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

They will continue their build-up in Yamoussoukro upon arrival.

The championship officially kicks off on September 20, with Ghana eyeing a return to continental glory.

The Black Starlets, two-time world champions, boast a rich history at youth level and see this tournament as a chance to reclaim their place among Africa’s elite.