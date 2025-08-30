ModernGhana logo
Vinicius strikes as Real Madrid stay perfect in La Liga under Alonso

By Eurosport
Football News Vinicius strikes as Real Madrid stay perfect in La Liga under Alonso
SAT, 30 AUG 2025

Real Madrid recovered from a goal down to claim a hard-fought 2-1 win over a plucky Real Mallorca side at the Bernabeu.

Two goals in the space of two first-half minutes from Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior overturned Vedat Muriqi's opener to extend Los Blancos' 100% record after three games.

Kylian Mbappe thought he had fired the hosts in front with a mere six minutes on the clock, but saw his effort correctly chalked off for offside following a fractional VAR review.

After a spell of pressure, it was The Pirates that broke the deadlock when Vedat Muqiri headed home from Pablo Torre's corner to stun the Bernabeu.

But Xabi Alonso's men restored parity after brilliantly piecing together a short corner, which resulted in Guler nodding home from Dean Huijsen's headed cut-back.

A shell-shocked Mallorca conceded again a minute later when Vinicius Junior fired in a superb left-footed strike, and it looked like Los Blancos would motor on from that point.

That turned out to be the final goal of the night, as Mbappe had another goal disallowed for offside, as did Guler for handball.

Alonso will be hoping for more convincing displays in the weeks ahead, but he will be delighted by the performances of his young guns in particular.

Franco Mastantuono produced a fine display on his first La Liga start, while Alvaro Carreras looks every inch the Real Madrid player following his summer move from Benfica.

