US President Donald Trump has set up a new task force to handle planning and security for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. He will lead the group himself.

“TheLA Olympics is shaping up to be a wonderful moment for America. It's going to be incredible. It's so exciting,” Trump said as he signed an executive order at the White House on Tuesday.

The task force will oversee security arrangements, as well as the visa and accreditation systems for athletes, coaches and media workers.

The 2028 event will be the first Olympic Games hosted in the US since the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"We'll do anything necessary to keep the Olympics safe,” Trump added.

During the signing ceremony, LA28 president and chair Casey Wasserman presented Trump with a set of gold, silver and bronze medals from the 1984 Olympics, which were also held in Los Angeles.

“The task force marks an important step forward in our planning efforts and reflects our shared commitment to delivering not just the biggest, but the greatest Games the world has ever seen in the summer of 2028,” Wasserman said.

2026 football World Cup planning

Trump has also said he is looking forward to the 2026 2026 Fifa World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

He attended the final of the Club World Cup in July between the Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and the English Premier League outfit Chelsea alongside Fifa boss Gianni Infantino.

After Chelsea beat PSG 3-0, Trump featured extensively in the trophy celebrations with the Chelsea players.

In preparation for next year's World Cup, the governments of the three host countries said they had held the first meeting of a trilateral coordinating council.

They discussed a range of topics, including security threats.

"The collaboration over these three days is the first of a series of events that reflect our shared commitment to regional security and developing strategies to use and mitigate threats posed by emerging technologies," said a joint statement.

"By working hand-in-hand through close coordination, information sharing, and joint planning, Canada, Mexico, and the US a are committed to ensuring that the 2026 World Cup is not only a celebration of sport but also a testament to the strength of our partnership and shared values."