2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Accra Sports Stadium to host remaining Black Stars games - Henry Asante Twum

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Black Stars will host their next round of FIFA World Cup qualifying matches at the Accra Sports Stadium, following the disqualification of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

GFA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, explained that the Accra venue is currently the only stadium in the country approved by both CAF and FIFA to stage international fixtures.

Speaking to 3Sports, he said: “At the moment, the only approved venue for Black Stars matches is the Accra Sports Stadium. That will host Black Stars games in September and October.”

The announcement comes in the wake of CAF sanctions against the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which was deemed unfit to host international matches due to its failure to meet required standards.

The Black Stars, who returned to play at the Accra Sports Stadium in March with a convincing win over Chad, are preparing to face Mali and Comoros in the upcoming qualifiers.

Ghana currently leads Group I with 15 points after six matches, maintaining a three-point cushion over second-placed Comoros as they aim for a fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup.