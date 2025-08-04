ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GFA General Secretary dismisses claims government funded Adesa Production GHC18m partnership deal

Football News GFA General Secretary dismisses claims government funded Adesa Production GHC18m partnership deal
MON, 04 AUG 2025

Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has firmly denied reports that the GHC18 million involved in the recently announced partnership between Adesa Production Limited (APL) and the GFA originates from government coffers.

The partnership, unveiled last week ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season, will see each Premier League club receive GHC1 million before the season kicks off, with plans to broadcast three matches weekly alongside a well-packaged football show.

Contrary to circulating reports suggesting the funds are state-sponsored, Harrison Addo clarified that the government’s role was limited to creating an enabling environment for the deal.

"Government has not taken its money, and it is being given to the Football Association. Government's role in this partnership was only to create an enabling environment, and we are grateful for the support from government," he told Asempa FM.

"The Chief of Staff [Julius Debrah], Majority Leader [Mahama Ayariga] and the Sports Minister [Kofi Adams] all said that they are in support of the partnership, so the enabling environment for other companies who will also want to come and support the processes, and the benefits are there."

He further emphasized that while the government’s endorsement encourages other companies to back football initiatives, the GHC18 million is not sourced from public funds.

"Government has not given us physical cash to invest in the league, but we are hoping that this partnership works well because it is in the interest of the country if it does work well, but the money is not from government," he added.

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season is slated to begin in mid-September.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Highlife legend Daddy Lumba How four businessmen bought ‘extra time’ for Daddy Lumba — Blow by blow account ...

1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong I forgive them all – Kennedy Agyapong opens up after NPP betrayal

1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong I lost $25 million due to sabotage and cedi depreciation – Ken Agyapong

2 hours ago

Govt increases cocoa farmgate price per bag by GH¢128.75 effective August 7 Gov't increases cocoa farmgate price per bag by GH¢128.75 effective August 7

2 hours ago

Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Lydia Yaako Donkor CIB Boss details how cross-border vehicle theft syndicate smuggled stolen luxury...

2 hours ago

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo GH₵110m allocated to roll out Adwumawura Programme – Opare Addo

2 hours ago

Deceased Ghana Immigration Officer, Assistant Inspector Steffen King Amoah Immigration officer’s murder: ‘Blood stains were discovered in suspect’s room, c...

2 hours ago

Lawyer Victor Adawudu DStv price dispute: Sam George and MultiChoice should engage in constructive dia...

2 hours ago

President Mahama wants existing road projects prioritised as those under ‘Big Push’ — Agbodza President Mahama wants existing road projects prioritised as those under ‘Big Pu...

2 hours ago

NPP Expels Pusiga 2nd-Vice Chairman over GH¢1million fraud scandal; 16 others sanctioned NPP Expels Pusiga 2nd-Vice Chairman over GH¢1million fraud scandal; 16 others sa...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line