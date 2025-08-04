GFA General Secretary dismisses claims government funded Adesa Production GHC18m partnership deal

Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has firmly denied reports that the GHC18 million involved in the recently announced partnership between Adesa Production Limited (APL) and the GFA originates from government coffers.

The partnership, unveiled last week ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season, will see each Premier League club receive GHC1 million before the season kicks off, with plans to broadcast three matches weekly alongside a well-packaged football show.

Contrary to circulating reports suggesting the funds are state-sponsored, Harrison Addo clarified that the government’s role was limited to creating an enabling environment for the deal.

"Government has not taken its money, and it is being given to the Football Association. Government's role in this partnership was only to create an enabling environment, and we are grateful for the support from government," he told Asempa FM.

"The Chief of Staff [Julius Debrah], Majority Leader [Mahama Ayariga] and the Sports Minister [Kofi Adams] all said that they are in support of the partnership, so the enabling environment for other companies who will also want to come and support the processes, and the benefits are there."

He further emphasized that while the government’s endorsement encourages other companies to back football initiatives, the GHC18 million is not sourced from public funds.

"Government has not given us physical cash to invest in the league, but we are hoping that this partnership works well because it is in the interest of the country if it does work well, but the money is not from government," he added.

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season is slated to begin in mid-September.