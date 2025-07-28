ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

OFFICIAL: Algerian giants ES Sétif sign former Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu

Football Transfers OFFICIAL: Algerian giants ES Stif sign former Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu
MON, 28 JUL 2025

Algerian giants Entente de Sétif have completed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Mudasiru Salifu ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

The 28-year-old joins from Uzbek side Al Mash’al, where he featured in just 10 league matches during his short stint in the Super League.

While the financial details of the transfer remain undisclosed, Salifu is expected to bring a wealth of experience and versatility to the Black Eagles' midfield, having plied his trade across Europe and Asia.

Salifu’s career has seen him line up for several clubs, including Ghanaian powerhouse Asante Kotoko, Moldovan champions FC Sheriff Tiraspol, and Saudi Arabian sides Al Batin and Al Bukiryah.

A key figure in Asante Kotoko’s title-winning campaign during the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, Salifu gained international attention in September 2022 when he came off the bench for FC Sheriff Tiraspol in a UEFA Europa League clash against Manchester United.

His arrival is expected to strengthen Entente de Sétif's squad as they prepare for both domestic and continental challenges in the upcoming campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

16 hours ago

The Life, Legend, Legacy, and Loss of Daddy Lumba: A Melodic Memoir The Life, Legend, Legacy, and Loss of Daddy Lumba: A Melodic Memoir

16 hours ago

Shatta Wale Pastor arrested over Shatta Wale’s death prophecy

16 hours ago

President Mahama to roll out Comprehensive Oil Palm Policy to transform Ghana’s Economy President Mahama to roll out Comprehensive Oil Palm Policy to transform Ghana’s ...

16 hours ago

President Mahama attends Liberia’s 178th independence celebration President Mahama attends Liberia’s 178th independence celebration  

16 hours ago

Lumba’s memorable songs will echo through ages – Mahama Lumba’s memorable songs will echo through ages – Mahama

16 hours ago

Ghana records first Mpox death amid rising infections Ghana records first Mpox death amid rising infections

16 hours ago

UGMC makes significant breakthrough by conducting first Laparoscopic Bariatric surgery UGMC makes significant breakthrough by conducting first Laparoscopic Bariatric s...

17 hours ago

N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus

17 hours ago

Bawku SHS shuts down after student shot dead in apparent targeted attack Bawku SHS shuts down after student shot dead in apparent targeted attack

17 hours ago

Govt tightens security in Bawku, moves from peacekeeping to peace enforcement amid renewed killings Gov't tightens security in Bawku, moves from peacekeeping to peace enforcement a...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line