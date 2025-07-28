OFFICIAL: Algerian giants ES Sétif sign former Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu

Algerian giants Entente de Sétif have completed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Mudasiru Salifu ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

The 28-year-old joins from Uzbek side Al Mash’al, where he featured in just 10 league matches during his short stint in the Super League.

While the financial details of the transfer remain undisclosed, Salifu is expected to bring a wealth of experience and versatility to the Black Eagles' midfield, having plied his trade across Europe and Asia.

Salifu’s career has seen him line up for several clubs, including Ghanaian powerhouse Asante Kotoko, Moldovan champions FC Sheriff Tiraspol, and Saudi Arabian sides Al Batin and Al Bukiryah.

A key figure in Asante Kotoko’s title-winning campaign during the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, Salifu gained international attention in September 2022 when he came off the bench for FC Sheriff Tiraspol in a UEFA Europa League clash against Manchester United.

His arrival is expected to strengthen Entente de Sétif's squad as they prepare for both domestic and continental challenges in the upcoming campaign.