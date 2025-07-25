Hearts of Oak are on the path to dominate Africa football again - Daniel Amartey

Former Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey has expressed strong confidence in Hearts of Oak’s ambition to reclaim its status as a dominant force in African football.

During a visit to the club’s state-of-the-art training complex in Kpobiman, the former Leicester City centre-back lauded the investments made by the club’s leadership, describing the project as a blueprint for building a successful football institution.

“This is how big clubs are built," he said. "With this kind of vision and investment, I truly believe Hearts of Oak is on the right path to once again dominate as a global force in football," he added.

Amartey also appealed to the club’s supporters to rally behind the board chairman and majority shareholder, Togbe Afede XIV.

"Phobians, you are lucky to have Togbe Afede XIV to lead you. Embrace him well".

The Kpobiman facility, one of the most modern football centres in Ghana, boasts multiple pitches—both natural and artificial—a mini stadium, a gymnasium, a swimming pool, and residential quarters for technical staff and players.