ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hearts of Oak are on the path to dominate Africa football again - Daniel Amartey

Football News Hearts of Oak are on the path to dominate Africa football again - Daniel Amartey
FRI, 25 JUL 2025

Former Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey has expressed strong confidence in Hearts of Oak’s ambition to reclaim its status as a dominant force in African football.

During a visit to the club’s state-of-the-art training complex in Kpobiman, the former Leicester City centre-back lauded the investments made by the club’s leadership, describing the project as a blueprint for building a successful football institution.

“This is how big clubs are built," he said. "With this kind of vision and investment, I truly believe Hearts of Oak is on the right path to once again dominate as a global force in football," he added.

Amartey also appealed to the club’s supporters to rally behind the board chairman and majority shareholder, Togbe Afede XIV.

"Phobians, you are lucky to have Togbe Afede XIV to lead you. Embrace him well".

The Kpobiman facility, one of the most modern football centres in Ghana, boasts multiple pitches—both natural and artificial—a mini stadium, a gymnasium, a swimming pool, and residential quarters for technical staff and players.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Mid-year budget review: 'This is just the beginning of great tidings' — Ablakwa

3 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa NPP ran Ghana like a ponzy scheme; engaged in create, loot and share — Ablakwa

13 hours ago

Policy analyst Dr. Steve Manteaw Ofori-Atta’s understanding of economic management was reckless borrowing, Ato to...

13 hours ago

Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul Failure to act on Ablekuma North rerun violence won’t mean well for Akwatia by-e...

13 hours ago

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa We’ve learned lessons from NPP’s punishment at the polls—Ablakwa on gov’t fiscal...

14 hours ago

Well restore Mills Memorial Library – President Mahama We'll restore Mills Memorial Library – President Mahama 

14 hours ago

166 constituencies to benefit from 5,000km of roads in three years— Ato Forson 166 constituencies to benefit from 5,000km of roads in three years — Ato Forson

14 hours ago

Gold exports from small-scale sector stood at 51.5 tonnesvalued at US$5 billion in first half of 2025 — Ato Forson Gold exports from small-scale sector stood at 51.5 tonnes valued at US$5 billion...

14 hours ago

Gov’t saves GH¢4.9 billion in interest payments as treasury bill rates drop — Ato Forson Gov’t saves GH¢4.9 billion in interest payments as treasury bill rates drop — At...

16 hours ago

Finance minister Dr. Ato Forson [Full Text] Ato Forson presents 2025 mid-year budget review in Parliament

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line