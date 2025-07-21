Roc Nation Sports International expands into Africa

Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) today announced its exciting expansion into the Africa football market, marking a significant milestone in the agency's continued global growth.

This strategic move follows extensive research and due diligence conducted over the past year, underscoring RNSI's commitment to creating an authentic and lasting impact on the African continent.

RNSI's Africa strategy focuses on forging partnerships with key territories across the continent, and the goal is not only to nurture elite football talent, but also to ensure these young athletes thrive in their careers, achieve success at the highest levels of the game and have the necessary support to make all of their dreams come true.

This vision aims to replicate RNSI's proven model around the globe, while maintaining a boutique approach to identifying and developing top young talent.

The clearest proof of what this expansion means on the ground is the recent recruitment of several young players from across the continent.

These teenage prodigies, hailing from South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, The Gambia, Guinea and Zimbabwe, have been carefully identified for their capabilities and commitment on and off the field.

The current group of signed players include:

Neo Bohloko (Striker, South Africa, Kaizer Chiefs)

Ali Umar (Central Midfielder, Ghana, Koforidua Semper FI FC)

Joseph Narbi (Winger, Ghana, Benab FC) Francis Gomez (Winger, The Gambia, Sibonor United)

Ifeoluwa Olowoporoku (Attacking Midfielder, Nigeria, Tripple 44)

Mamadou Diallo (Attacker, Guinea, Al Nasr)

Tadiwa Chakuchichi (Winger, Zimbabwe, Scotland FC)

Siyabonga Mabena (Winger/Attacking Midfielder, South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Other regions on the continent where RNSI will be working include the Ivory Coast and Zambia, with more player signings expected in the near future.

RNSI’s Head of Global Recruitment for Football, Nathan Campbell, said it was an incredibly exciting occasion to celebrate this expansion project.

“We believe Africa is a hotbed of untapped footballing potential, and our expansion here is a natural progression of our global vision. Our strategy is built on deep collaboration with local partners, allowing us to understand and address the unique needs of African players, ensuring they receive the best possible support to reach their full potential.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the newest member of our RNSI football management team, Director of Africa recruitment Grant Veitch, who has been instrumental in the execution of this expansion project.”

RNSI first established a footprint in Africa in 2021 through a consultancy partnership with leading African club Mamelodi Sundowns, which successfully continues to this day.

Furthermore, Emile Witbooi, one of South Africa’s most highly-regarded young talents, recently signed with RNSI.

The expansion into Africa follows RNSI's move into the South American market in 2023, when it acquired the Brazil-based TFM Agency.

This strategic acquisition brought over 100 footballers under the company’s umbrella, including Brazilian stars such as Vinícius Jr, Gabriel Martinelli and Endrick.

Since opening its London-based office in 2019, Roc Nation Sports International has rapidly progressed to become one of the top 10 football agencies in the world, while boasting an impressive stable of global footballing clients, including renowned stars such as Chris Richards, Federico Dimarco, Luis Henrique, Kerolin and Malick Fofana.

The move into Africa underscores Roc Nation Sports International's unwavering commitment to identifying and nurturing the next generation of football stars, and RNSI looks forward to working with partners and football consultants such as Ebanor Sports (The Gambia), Olatunji Okuku (Nigeria), Oscar Guirao (Ivory Coast) and Sakibu Nuhu (Ghana).