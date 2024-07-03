ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Osman Bukari reveals reason behind Austin FC move from Red Star Belgrade

Football News Osman Bukari reveals reason behind Austin FC move from Red Star Belgrade
WED, 03 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Ghana international Osman Bukari has identified his standout performance in the Belgrade Derby as the pivotal moment that led to his transfer to Austin FC.

In an interview with Austin media following his move from Red Star Belgrade on a three-and-a-half-year deal, Bukari highlighted his impressive stint with the Serbian club.

During his two seasons there, he helped secure consecutive league and cup doubles.

He pointed to a memorable victory over fierce rivals Partizan Belgrade as the key factor that caught the attention of Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell.

"I think in Belgrade there is the derby game against Partizan, and it is always tough," Bukari said.

"We won 3-2 in one of those games. I gave an assist and won a penalty, and I think that game was the one he watched. He saw that I have something to offer on the pitch, and that’s why he tried to bring me here," he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

6 hours ago

US President Joe Biden meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval office of the White House on September 16, 2022. By SAUL LOEB (AFP/File) Biden, facing tempest at home, devotes time to S.Africa leader

6 hours ago

Garry Conille spoke to AFP in Washington on July 2, 2024, during a trip that included meetings with White House and State Department officials. By Pedro UGARTE (AFP) Second contingent of police coming to Haiti in 'coming weeks': PM

6 hours ago

NaCCA withdraws controversial OWOP from basic school syllabus NaCCA withdraws controversial OWOP from basic school syllabus

6 hours ago

Election 2024: I will not permit any act of violence – Akufo-Addo  Election 2024: I will not permit any act of violence – Akufo-Addo 

6 hours ago

I was forced out of PURC by elements in Akufo-Addo’s govt that I was arrogant – Nana Yaa Jantuah I was forced out of PURC by elements in Akufo-Addo’s govt that I was arrogant – ...

6 hours ago

NDC suspends Central regional chairman, Assin Central secretary for withdrawing PC NDC suspends Central regional chairman, Assin Central secretary for withdrawing ...

6 hours ago

Meta expand features for content creators to earn money in Ghana Meta expand features for content creators to earn money in Ghana

11 hours ago

'FSHS is a constitutional injunction; it doesn't need further legislation except to entrench someone's vision” — Prof. Tufuor Kwarteng "FSHS is a constitutional injunction; it doesn't need further legislation except...

11 hours ago

Mauritania is seen as a rock of relative stability in Africa's volatile Sahel region. By Paz PIZARRO (AFP) Three dead after Mauritania riots amid post-election tension

11 hours ago

Let’s thoroughly investigate to understand how the ownership of 90% shares of Adamus moved to Nguvu Mining — Director Let’s thoroughly investigate to understand how the ownership of 90% shares of Ad...

Just in....
body-container-line