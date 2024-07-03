Osman Bukari reveals reason behind Austin FC move from Red Star Belgrade

Ghana international Osman Bukari has identified his standout performance in the Belgrade Derby as the pivotal moment that led to his transfer to Austin FC.

In an interview with Austin media following his move from Red Star Belgrade on a three-and-a-half-year deal, Bukari highlighted his impressive stint with the Serbian club.

During his two seasons there, he helped secure consecutive league and cup doubles.

He pointed to a memorable victory over fierce rivals Partizan Belgrade as the key factor that caught the attention of Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell.

"I think in Belgrade there is the derby game against Partizan, and it is always tough," Bukari said.

"We won 3-2 in one of those games. I gave an assist and won a penalty, and I think that game was the one he watched. He saw that I have something to offer on the pitch, and that’s why he tried to bring me here," he added.