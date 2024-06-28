ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mohammed Kudus is a generational talent like Messi, Polo, Abedi Pele - Osei Kofi

Football News Mohammed Kudus is a generational talent like Messi, Polo, Abedi Pele - Osei Kofi
FRI, 28 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghana football legend Rev Osei Kofi has heaped praise on Mohammed Kudus, drawing comparisons between the young star and football greats such as Lionel Messi.

Reflecting on his own storied career alongside Mohammed Polo and Abedi Pele, Osei Kofi highlighted Kudus' exceptional ability to dominate the game.

"Some players are naturally gifted and have the ability to take control and make things happen," Kofi told Joy Sports.

Drawing parallels to his own experiences under renowned Ghanaian coach Charles Kumi Gyamfi, he placed Kudus in the same league as himself, Polo, and Abedi Pele, recognizing them as rare talents across generations.

"Similar to Messi, when a team is struggling, Kudus steps up to turn things around," Kofi remarked. "During my time under CK Gyamfi, I was tasked with that responsibility. Whenever the team needed a lift, I had to deliver. There were only a few of us who could do that—myself, Polo, and Abedi."

Osei Kofi emphasized Kudus' unique ability on the field, noting, "When Polo had the ball, he dictated the game with his decisions."

He sees a similar leadership potential in Kudus, stating, "In Kudus, we have a player with exceptional talent. Players like him come around once in a generation."

These sentiments echo Kudus' rise to prominence both in club football and with the Black Stars, where he has scored 11 goals since his debut in 2019.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

6 hours ago

After a number of semi-final defeats, South Africa finally reached a World Cup final with victory over Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup. By Chandan Khanna (AFP) Low-profile Walter leads South Africa to promised land of World Cup final

11 hours ago

NDC takes 24-hour economy proposal to Tamale NDC takes 24-hour economy proposal to Tamale

11 hours ago

NAPO is not my preferred candidate to partner Bawumia – Appiah-Kubi NAPO is not my preferred candidate to partner Bawumia – Appiah-Kubi

11 hours ago

Reject all campaigning candidates for running mate – Appiah-Kubi tells Bawumia Reject all campaigning candidates for running mate – Appiah-Kubi tells Bawumia

11 hours ago

Traditional Council cautions Fiapre people over decision to swear allegiance to Asantehene Traditional Council cautions Fiapre people over decision to swear allegiance to ...

11 hours ago

Oti Region: Akyode traditional leaders perform purification rituals to usher new yams  Oti Region: Akyode traditional leaders perform purification rituals to usher new...

11 hours ago

Prosecution present documents to support claims Richard Jakpa was dismissed from GAF Prosecution present documents to support claims Richard Jakpa was dismissed from...

11 hours ago

Mr Logic Mr Logic in court for allegedly defrauding American of $21,000 and GHC48,000

13 hours ago

File photo Kumasi residents go gay over Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's nomination as NPP runni...

13 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi There’s no corruption in the deal — Sammy Gyamfi defends NDC gurus in ‘dirty' mo...

Just in....
body-container-line