Mohammed Kudus is a generational talent like Messi, Polo, Abedi Pele - Osei Kofi

Ghana football legend Rev Osei Kofi has heaped praise on Mohammed Kudus, drawing comparisons between the young star and football greats such as Lionel Messi.

Reflecting on his own storied career alongside Mohammed Polo and Abedi Pele, Osei Kofi highlighted Kudus' exceptional ability to dominate the game.

"Some players are naturally gifted and have the ability to take control and make things happen," Kofi told Joy Sports.

Drawing parallels to his own experiences under renowned Ghanaian coach Charles Kumi Gyamfi, he placed Kudus in the same league as himself, Polo, and Abedi Pele, recognizing them as rare talents across generations.

"Similar to Messi, when a team is struggling, Kudus steps up to turn things around," Kofi remarked. "During my time under CK Gyamfi, I was tasked with that responsibility. Whenever the team needed a lift, I had to deliver. There were only a few of us who could do that—myself, Polo, and Abedi."

Osei Kofi emphasized Kudus' unique ability on the field, noting, "When Polo had the ball, he dictated the game with his decisions."

He sees a similar leadership potential in Kudus, stating, "In Kudus, we have a player with exceptional talent. Players like him come around once in a generation."

These sentiments echo Kudus' rise to prominence both in club football and with the Black Stars, where he has scored 11 goals since his debut in 2019.