I am proud of my Ghanaian heritage - England midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo has expressed his lifelong ambition to represent England, despite his Ghanaian heritage.

Mainoo, born to Ghanaian parents in Stockport, began his international journey with England at the U-17 level and has steadily climbed through the ranks.

The 19-year-old's impressive performances for Manchester United, including a decisive goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley, earned him a place in England's squad for the European Championship in Germany.

“I’m proud of my Ghanaian roots, but playing for England has always been my dream. I’m happy to be here. I considered it, but I want to play for England,” Mainoo declared.

Mainoo made his first appearance as a substitute against Serbia as England began their Euro 2024 campaign with a victory.

The young midfielder now aims to secure a starting position in upcoming matches against Denmark and Slovenia.

Mainoo, who recorded 24 appearances in the Premier League with three goals and one assist, expressed relief at Erik ten Hag’s confirmation as Manchester United's manager, saying it gives players “peace of mind.” He is also targeting more trophies under the Dutchman next season.

“He’s already won two trophies, and hopefully, there are more to come,” Mainoo said. “It’s reassuring to know who our manager will be next season.”

“I’m extremely grateful to him for trusting and believing in me. I can't thank him enough for giving me the opportunity to play in the team.”