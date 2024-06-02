ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fenerbahce appoint Jose Mourinho as new head coach

By skysports
Football News Fenerbahce appoint Jose Mourinho as new head coach
SUN, 02 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Jose Mourinho has been unveiled the new coach at Fenerbahce in front of thousands of ecstatic supporters.

The former Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea boss signed his contract at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Sunday afternoon as fans chanted and cheered his name in the stands.

Mourinho waved the club's yellow shirt in the air before signing what is understood to be a two-year deal and told the fans that they had made him feel welcome after he jetted in on Sunday after attending the Champions League final at Wembley.

"I want to thank you for your love, the love that I felt from the first moment where my name was first connected with Fenerbahce," he said.

"Normally, a coach is loved after victories. In this case I feel that I am loved before victories.

"That, for me, is a big responsibility that I feel. I promise you that from this moment I belong to your family. This shirt is my skin.

"Football is passion and there is no better place to feel that passion. Since the moment I met with President Ali Koc I wanted to play for you because in the end, you are the soul of the football club.

"Since the moment I met him and understood his ideas, his project I wanted to play for you. I wanted to be the coach of all of you.

"I want to work for Turkish football, I want to work for the Turkish league. I want to help to improve [it] but the most important thing for me is not Turkish football, it's not the Turkish league, it's Fenerbahce.

"To finish, I want to say that from the moment I signed my contract, your dreams are now my dreams."

Mourinho has been on the market since leaving AS Roma in January after two-and-a-half years in charge, during which he won the Europa Conference League.

He attended the Champions League final on Saturday and told Sky Sports about the difficulty facing him in qualifying for the competition next season with his new club.

Mourinho said: "[It is] hard because we have three rounds of qualifying and in Fenerbahce's case, eight players are at the Euros and they are not coming for pre-season before the first round.

"If I go, you know that I like challenges so we are going to fight to be in the Champions League."

The Istanbul side are one of the most successful in the history of Turkish football but have not won the league title since 2014.

Mourinho has won 26 major honours across spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma, while he took Tottenham to the Carabao Cup final before being sacked in 2021.

He is the only manager to have won the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

DDEP affects BOG as bank seeks early recapitalisation—Report DDEP affects BOG as bank seeks early recapitalisation—Report  

30 minutes ago

Report reveals 36 shortfall in ECGs payments for Gas in 2023 Report reveals 36% shortfall in ECG’s payments for Gas in 2023 

34 minutes ago

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, two others arrested for possession of firearm at Ofaakor NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, two others arrested for posses...

34 minutes ago

Network challenges hit voter card replacement in Ashanti Region Network challenges hit voter card replacement in Ashanti Region

1 hour ago

Bawumia Toll Workers Association say Bawumia's proposal to reintroduce road tolls is pol...

2 hours ago

Suspected baby thief Suspected baby thief arrested at Binaba

2 hours ago

Hawa Koomson's son stabbed during confusion at EC registration centre Hawa Koomson's son stabbed during confusion at EC registration centre

9 hours ago

Many motorbikers are thieves, you'll be registered, wear reflective jackets to sniff out thieves — Mahama tells Okada Riders Many motorbikers are thieves, you'll be registered, wear reflective jackets to s...

9 hours ago

Salesman jailed 6months for stealing employers GH2,450 cash Salesman jailed 6months for stealing employer’s GH¢2,450 cash 

9 hours ago

Election 2024: Mahama promises hire-purchase electric motorbikes for Okada riders if elected president Election 2024: Mahama promises hire-purchase electric motorbikes for Okada rider...

Just in....
body-container-line