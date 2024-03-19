Ghana target Kobbie Mainoo earns first England call-up

Ghana target, Kobbie Mainoo has been handed his first senior England call-up.

Manchester United midfielder who also qualifies to play for the Black Stars was initially named in England's Under-21 team but has been drafted into Gareth Southgate's squad for the March friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Mainoo's late addition to the senior group follows an impressive performance against Liverpool in Sunday's epic 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final win on Sunday at Old Trafford.

The rest of England's now 26-player group reported to St George's Park on Tuesday.

The England manager praised Mainoo last week when addressing his initial decision to leave him out of the squad.

"I think Kobbie is doing brilliantly for a young player," said Southgate. "We're never slow to put a young player into the seniors, but he's only had a handful of games. You have to be careful in making those decisions at the right time, and ideally, we should allow him the space to develop at his own speed.

"He's not at the point in terms of number of games that Jude [Bellingham] or Bukayo [Saka] were when they first came in, but I repeat - he's doing really well, he's a good footballer, you can see that, and he's getting some fabulous experience with Man Utd and looks a good character."

However, Dr Randy Abbey, who is an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in February this year confirmed that the FA is hoping to lure the 18-year-old to play for the Black Stars.

“The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams," he told The Times.

“Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him at home and abroad," he added.

Mainoo has represented England at U17 and U19 level but could make his senior international debut without having played for the U21s.

England squad