06.12.2020 Football News

Serie A: Hakimi brace helps Inter to comfortable win over Bologna

By Reuters
Hakimi e Lukaku esultano assieme in Inter-Bologna Image credit: Getty Images
Hakimi e Lukaku esultano assieme in Inter-Bologna Image credit: Getty Images

Two goals from Achraf Hakimi and another from Romelu Lukaku gave Inter Milan a 3-1 win over Bologna on Saturday.

The win left Inter second in the table with 21 points from 10 games, two behind AC Milan who face Sampdoria on Sunday.

Lukaku opened the scoring with his eighth league goal of the season in the 16th minute, although it was a somewhat scrappy effort, before Hakimi ran onto Marcelo Brozovic's through ball to add a second on the stroke of halftime.

Emanuel Vignato pulled one back in the 67th minute but Bologna's revival was short-lived as Hakimi struck again three minutes later, cutting inside and bursting away from his marker before scoring with a low shot into the far corner.
