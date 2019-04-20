Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa's Economic Woes?...
Photographer Ayo Alasi releases pre-wedding photos

Celebrity, fashion and wedding photographer Ayo Alasi has released pre-wedding photos a day before he sets off down the aisle.

The renowned snapper and his makeup artiste bride to be will be saying their “I do's” and become husband and wife at their wedding ceremony billed to place tomorrow in Lagos, Nigeria.

Below are their beautiful photos:

Photo credits:
Photography @taiwoadisa_
Hair Stylist @tobbiestouch
Makeup @bibyonce
Ankara @fittings_by_dee_dee
Suit @johnxzomo
Green dress @flint_fashion
Black dress @veekee_james
Gele @dbellezza_gele
Shoes @21stcollections
Aso oke @asookepalace
Stylist @styledbyfg
Agbada @sirmuhammed
Tees @intlsahar
PLANNER @eventbymsk
Publicist: @moafricapr
#AlasiForever #ayoalasi #eventsbymsk

