4 hours ago | Sightings

My Voice will Be The Loudest for Nigerians Outside the Country…Yul Edochie

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, after joining the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has begun making promises to Nigerians who are ready to believe in the party.

The actor made a public promise to some Nigerians living outside the country that his voice will be the loudest in helping to converse for a better Nigeria so they could return home.

According to the actor, “Thank you. I promise you, I will be the loudest voice now and after we win. We must improve the living conditions here so our people in various countries can happily return home.”

Sightings
