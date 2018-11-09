modernghana logo

Singer, Tekno Reveals Why he has not Featured in Shows Booked for

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Popular Nigerian singer, Tekno Miles, has asked fans to pray for him as he is currently away receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Apparently Tekno has been in the background because of his health and has been unable to chase up with work. In a note posted on Instagram, Tekno gave reasons why he has been away and unable to turn up at shows he was booked for.

Tekno disclosed he has been sick and has sought treatment and now steadily recovering. The 'Choko' crooner asked fans to say a prayer for his recovery.

In his statement, Tekno said;
In his words, “I've been away and on treatment. Pls, don't be upset, that I can't make it to shows I've been booked for. I'm taking time out fully recover and hopefully get back to doing what I love soonest. I apologize, and If u can pls pray for me. God watch over us all! Thank you.”

