Davido Terminates Artiste, Idowest Contract, Ignores His Birthday

It seems all is not well in the camp of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) owned by one of Nigeria’s finest artiste, David Adeleke AKA Davido. One of its most recent signees, Idowest, who was popular for his ‘Shepeteri’ song has reportedly left the label.

Davido signed the talented artiste on May 24, 2018 and announced on his instagram page with the caption ‘’Welcome to DMW !! IDOWEST!!!!!! You have proved ur worth!!!! NOW LETS GET MONEY!! JI MASUN’’.

The fans of Davido and Idowest all leaped for joy after the great announcement but 6 months later, all seems to have turned sour between both of them.

On Idowest’s Instagram page, he has also changed his booking mail to his personal one instead of DMW’s.

Few days ago, the rising artiste also celebrated his birthday, a lot of people wished him a happy birthday but DMW Boss, Davido never did, this is beginning to raise eyebrows that all is not well with both parties.

It would also be recalled that they did a song together titled ‘Ji Masun’ weeks after the well popularised signing.