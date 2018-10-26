Lagos Fashion Week 2018 officially Kicks off in grand Style
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
The Lagos Fashion Week 2018 officially kicked off in grand style recently at the Lagos Fashion Tent Oniru Victoria, Lagos.
The three day event is a fashion and style platform which drives the Nigeria and African fashion industry; by bringing together buyers, consumers and the media to view the current collections of designers in the fashion capital of Lagos, Nigeria.
