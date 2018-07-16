Pastor Wole Oladiyun Reveals why Maids get Married to Rich Men

It’s the holiday season and students are now having much time to watch their favourite cartoons and other family channels but that does not mean their parents should not engage them in other activities.

Recently, the General Overseer of the Christ Livingspring Apostolic Ministries (CLAM), Pastor Wole Oladiyun, while congratulating parents who allowed their wards to attend the church’s camping programme, urged parents to teach their children to be hard working at home.

The man of God stated that the camp programme really exposed the children on how to take care of things and also be responsible children being the future leaders but parents also need to contribute their own quota and not leave the house duties for the maid.

Pastor Wole warned that parents should teach their children how to wake up in the morning and pick up broom to sweep the house and not all the time the maid having to do stressing that the maid’s hard work at home is what is paving way for them getting married to big men.

Using himself as a case study, the Man of God stated that he is a good cook and despite his position, he still fries Akara (beans Cake) and makes Amala for the family.

According to him, “Let your children learn how to cook and do things in the house. I am a very good cook. I even fry Akara and I am a boss when it comes to making Amala. Let your children sweep the house when they wake up and not the maid because tomorrow the maid will do better in life than your children who are not trained. That is why some big people end marrying a maid because they are well trained.”