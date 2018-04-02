Actor, TChidi Chikere’s Ex-wife, Sophia Falls inside Lagos Gutter After Church Service

Nollywood actor, Tchidi Chikere may have divorced his former wife, Sophia, but the memories still linger as they had kids together.

Well, Sophia over the weekend did not have it rosy after church service as she wanted to go home and have a nice time but things went soar.

The actress and skin therapist while about entering her car did not notice the big gutter beside her as she fell into it thereby sustaining a leg injury.

Sharing the news she disclosed that she has been having series of nightmares and have been in prayer session with her Pastor until the incident took place as she was brought out of the gutter by two men.

“Pls Join me in thanking God for saving me yesterday. As I spent my Easter Sunday at the hospital. Was coming out from the church after service n in high spirit to go home n enjoy my food n chilled wine, before this incident I have been having this terrible nightmare consistently so I kept praying with my pastor. I came out of the church n was walking to the car park, Bam I fell into this gutter that is so deep and I shouted jesusssss! How I didn't see that gutter, uptill now I can't say🤔 as God would have it, I didn't fall entirely as one leg was inside n the other one outside, infact I don't know how God did it for me cos it took 2 men to carry me up from there n put me in my car as I couldn't walk or stand.. n my blood was everywhere.

“I was crying tears of joy n thanking God cos if I had entered completely inside that very deep gutter filled up with dirty stagnant water, it would have been another story! To cut the long story short I was rushed to the hospital n got treated n am perfectly fine just going through pains.. I can't thank God enough for saving my life n to me is a testimony n I won't hesitate to share! I decree that no weapon fashioned against me shall prosper! No enchantment n incantation from the evil one shall prevail over my life. I will not be intimated by demonic nightmare cos my destiny is attached to God, I uproot n render all the evil plans over my life impotent.. thank you lord Jesus! Thank you Holy Spirit! Thank you almighty God!”