Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh Goes Emotional Over Son

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, during the holiday period with his son, spent good times together that she nearly forgot he will resume to school soon.

On first day to school, the actress was filled with tears seeing her son going to spend about 6-7hours with his teachers.

Sharing her feelings, she wrote; “It’s the First day of school• And a very emotional day for me too, Over the holidays we (KING & I) were all alone (Workers took their annual break). King and I bonded in so many different levels. I got to learn a lot for and from my son as we bonded.. Our souls TRUELY became one, Our hearts beat in uniform, I feel his hurt from miles away, I hear his voice before he even speaks...In my sleep he is my only dream. The Love we share is a Love so special it makes me cry, I understand every facial expression in his face, I understand when he wants what he wants.

“Not forgetting I played like never before this holiday because I was his(KINGS) only available play Guide. Yesterday I was busy telling king I can’t wait for him to go back to school cos he broke a stand but waking up today am so tearful and jealous. Tearful because I would truly miss him for those 6-7hours he is in school, I will miss his worries, laugher, cries, hugs, disturbance, play, gist most especially his love etc.

“Jealous because after spending so much time with my baby alone, Am jealous of his teachers for spending that time and sharing his awesomeness with me lol (ya am a MOMster) but am also very grateful to all his teachers, head teachers and his School. It’s amazing how intelligent, Smart and bright JUICYMAN is, Thanks for the amazing job you do for my Kid. I LOVE MY SON,I LOVE MY SON,THIS HOLIDAY WAS TRULY SPECIAL.”