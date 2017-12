The year seem to end in a high note for one of Nigeria's serial Entrepreneurs and UN Goodwill Ambassador, Olakunle Churchill as he keeps banging in awards. The latest addition to his coffers is the special recognition as the 'Man Of The Year" by the organisers of the 2017 Scream Awards held in Lagos on Monday, 13th December.

The chairman of Big Church Group whose company recently marked it's 10 years anniversary in ICT and software solutions has other subsidiary companies under like King Andrea Realtors, Big Church Consults, Big Church Entertainment, Big Church Haven, Big Church Greens, Agric and minning and the NGO Big Church Foundation which takes 10 percent off the company's revenue for charity purposes.

Dr. Olakunle Churchill bagged the Man of The Year Award following his giant strides in the area of giving back to the society which he displayed from the beginning of the year. The laudable philanthropic activities across the country and beyond had attracted applause and commendations from high profile brands and government bodies all over the continent. Some of these are his Ondo state visit for charity donations, visit to IDP camps in Borno with relief materials, scholarship awards for university of Abuja undergraduates, marking the world disability day (Walk For Love) and also the much talked about Kada River intervention at Southern Kaduna during the deadly massacre.

Big Church Foundation entered history books as the first private organisation to support the Federal Fire service since its inception with the donation of life Saving Ambulance and offsetting medical bills of fire victims at the National Hospital, Abuja, a feat that rated him high as a true HUMANITERIAN. His youth upliftment projects were evident with his embark on the empowerment of 36,000 youths across the 36 states of the federation. Churchill's HUMANITERIAN gestures attracted the interests of African nations as he was within the year hosted by the Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf during his visit to the people and African charity project tour on behalf of Lion's club.

The colourful event attracted high profile personalities though, he was unavoidably indisposed to receive the award himself as he was represented.

Acknowledging th‎e award, Dr. Churchill disclosed on his instagram page, thus " Thank you @screamawardsofficial that you deem me fit to win Scream Awards (Man of The Year 2017). I do apologize for my absence at your event. I hope I can it up to you soon. God bless you all"